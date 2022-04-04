NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles Police had a successful April Fools warrant sweep.

According to their Facebook post, Niles Police Street Crimes Unit, Detective Bureau, and the Niles Municipal Court Probation Officer conducted an all-day warrant sweep operation to apprehend those at large in the community with outstanding arrest warrants.

A combination of home address visits and traffic stops resulted in ten arrests.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office also helped in processing the individuals after arrest.