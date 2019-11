Training for substitute bus drivers will be paid for by the district

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Springfield Local School District is in need of substitute bus drivers and teachers.

Substitute teachers must have a valid teacher’s license or alternate credentials.

For information regarding substitute teaching from the Ohio Department of Education, visit their website.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online or call the Springfield Board of Education at (330)-542-2929.