YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is seeing an increase in people due to the cold.

The past few days have brought sub-freezing temperatures. The mission said just on Friday, they had five people come in by 11 p.m. and one in their overnight emergency space.

There are currently 40 beds available in the men’s wings out of 100 and 27 beds available in the women and families wing out of 88.

The new building has a 40% larger capacity than the old building which allows the mission to help out more people and provide them shelter from the cold.

“We’re seeing more this year than last year, especially at this time,” said Tom Marshall with the mission.

The mission said they are prepared to continue to see more people and they plan to accommodate them as their resources allow.