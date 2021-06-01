Styx bringing tour to Youngstown this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Styx is bringing their 2021 tour to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer.

The show is July 29 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $75.

The multi-platinum rockers will be pulling from over four decades of chart hits like “Renegade” and “The Grand Illusion.”

Tickets will be available online only for presale June 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the passcode: SUMMER.

Otherwise, tickets will go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or the Southwoods Health Box Office.