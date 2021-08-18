Stuff the bus drive organizers overcome challenge after bus vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stuff the bus has become stuff the “van.” Close to a thousand backpacks are now on their way to kids across the Valley.

It’s all thanks to Huntington Bank and the United Way.

Each year they accept school supplies to pack a bus, but this year the bus wasn’t available.

That’s because the catalytic converters were stolen.

So this year, they stuffed the van to help hundreds of students heading back to class.

“I can’t imagine going to school and not being properly prepared or not having a backpack or some of the things that they need for their education and I think this is a great opportunity for us to give back,” said William Shivers, Huntington Bank regional president.

The donations will be handed out to students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.