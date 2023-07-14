(WKBN) – Do you work out? A new study shows you better not skip leg day!

According to a study from the European Society of Cardiology, heart attack patients with strong quads have a better prognosis of recovery.

Hans Kirr, a physical therapist with Mercy Health, says while working out a lot after a heart attack isn’t going to fix your problems, the study is a great indicator of your health.

Kirr says working out does reduce your chance of cardiovascular disease and generally makes for a better outcome if you do deal with a heart problem.

Kirr and his team use many indicators in physical therapy to get a good idea of someone’s health and disease risks.

“Their chemistry, their activity level and you can usually do that in about 5 minutes and get a really good idea of this patient — where are they at and what’s their relative risk,” Kirr said.

He adds that exercise, especially activities like aerobic conditioning, is one of the best things you can do for your heart health.