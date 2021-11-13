Students show their support at watch party of Crestview soccer championship

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday afternoon, a small group made their way to Firestone Farms, which showed the Crestview-Grandview Heights state championship soccer match on their big screens.

A couple Crestview seniors were proud of the team no matter the outcome of Saturday’s match.

“It’s really exciting. It’s the first time in our program history that we made it to state and for four county,” said Crestview High School senior Grace Fornash.

“We’ll be proud of them no matter what. They got this far, there’s going to be a huge party for them when they get home Monday. No matter what happens, we’re all just astonished and proud of what they’ve done,” said Crestview senior Mickey McEwen.

The Rebels fell short of that state championship as Grandview Heights picked up the win, 4-2.