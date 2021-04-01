Students share lasting impact of outgoing YSU band director

Dr. Stephen Gage said the decision to retire was not an easy one

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dr. Stephen Gage, professor of conducting and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University, announced Wednesday that he is retiring.

Gage said the decision to retire was not an easy one.

After 28 years at the university, there is so much for his students, current and former, to remember him by.

Former student and Lakeview Middle School Band Director Tyler Husosky said Gage one common goal for his students.

“One thing he always said multiple times in rehearsals, to this day and always, he ends his conversations and emails with “love music,” Husosky said. “It kind of caught on #lovemusic.”

And you’d have to love people and music to do the work he’s done at YSU since 1993, when Gage started as the band conductor.

“I certainly had a busy decade with The Marching Pride. It was great, though. The whole Valley was abuzz,” Gage said.

Since then, he’s held many titles, like conductor of the Dana Symphony Orchestra. But for him, it wasn’t about the job or titles it was about the music and his students.

“Oh, it is always going to be the students,” he said.

Along the way, he’s inspired many to pursue music, in life and profession.

“I was all set to go to college for something else, and I met Dr. Gage at a music festival in Pennsylvania. He was the first person in my life who said you can do something with music. You can actually do this. I had never considered it before in my entire life. A few months later, I decided to switch my major,” said Butler Elementary music teacher Shanna Daubenspeck.

Gage’s time at YSU is done at the end of the spring semester. From there, he plans to move to Illinois to be closer to family, but he’ll be back conducting in the Valley once a month with the Packard Concert Band.

“I see this as kind of an end of a chapter, not an end of a teaching career,” Gage said.

While his former students were surprised to see him go, they say his legacy will be long-lasting.

“The passion that he taught all of us to have with everything we do in our lives,” Daubenspeck said.

“I found something to do for a career that has been so rewarding that I love to this very day,” Tyler Husosky said.

In retirement, Gage said he hopes to guest conduct and maybe do some traveling with his wife.