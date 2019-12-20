Students sent home early after police called to Summit Academy

Summit Academy CEO John Guyer said kids with weapons were trying to get into the building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were sent to Summit Academy and kids were sent home early after reports of people with weapons in the area.

Summit Academy CEO John Guyer said kids with weapons were trying to get into the building around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police confirmed that they were called to the school on Shady Run Road but that they didn’t immediately find anything.

Guyer said they decided to send home students early. As soon as busing was secured from Youngstown City Schools, he said a phone call was made to parents.

About 130 students in grades 9 through 12 attend Summit Academy.