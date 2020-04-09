Students send heartfelt messages to Cortland assisted living residents stuck in isolation

The sixth and eighth-grade students began writing emails and sending them to the residents at Lake Vista in Cortland

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Warren are sending encouraging letters to people living in Ohio Living residential facilities.

“We reached out to our relationship with Warren’s JFK Catholic School and they answered and they sent a batch of letters, and it was overwhelming,” said Julie Jablonski, independence coordinator for the independent living at Lake Vista.

Now, the letters will go beyond the one location and reach 12 more.

“Ohio Living owns 13 life plan communities throughout Ohio, Lake Vista being one of them. So, we have independent living, assisted living, long-term care, rehab,” Jablonski said.

The students have been writing to the residents about their days, activities they are doing, encouraging messages and more.

“I read the letters and it really kind of made me think about, you know, there is hope and it’s helped our students as well to realize that, ‘Okay, wait, I’m not the only person who can’t see my friends,’” said Brandie Bartoe, teacher at JFK Catholic School.

With stay at home orders in effect, the residents in Ohio Living’s facilities are not able to see or spend time with loved ones. Jablonski says this can take a toll on them.

“My worry is that that isolation is really going to affect their physical, mental and spiritual outlook,” she said.

Both Julie and Brandie say this simple act of kindness has gone a long way with the residents and they look forward to receiving more.