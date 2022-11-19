WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road.

It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property.

The organization’s goal is to plant as many trees as they can in the Mahoning Valley in an attempt to combat global climate change.

They along with volunteers planted 20 trees on Saturday.

“It’s good to get our kids out, working outside in general just because it’s therapeutic for them and this is kind of a way, I think, of empowering them to work towards solving a problem that seems unsolvable and will definitely have an impact on their lives as they grow up,” said Sarah Thomas with STEAM Academy.

The trees will start growing in the spring.