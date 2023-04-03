AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a fun afternoon activity on the Leonard Kirtz campus in Austintown on Monday.

Students walked outside to plant pinwheels. They put hundreds in the ground right outside the school.

The pinwheels recognize April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities wanted to join other child agencies in raising awareness.

“The community and everyone always support all of our endeavors. So we think it’s important to support those types of causes, and especially because we work with children. It’s our responsibility to make sure that they’re safe and protected. So we thought this was a really nice and colorful way to bring awareness to something so important,” said Leonard Kirtz Principal Gina Symsek.

The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention.