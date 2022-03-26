YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students throughout the Mahoning Valley participated in the annual Lake to River Science Day at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday.

Over three dozen middle and high school students competed.

They experience the scientific method hands-on.

Lake to River district director Dr. Michael Serra said having the event at Youngstown State University is beneficial for its STEM program.

“We get to showcase a little bit of us, we get to see some of the best students in the area and so I think it’s a good way for us to see the best and for them to see us,” Serra said.

Saturday’s winners advance to State Science Day where they have the opportunity to win nearly half a million dollars in scholarships and awards.