CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was beautiful outside for the Cloverbud Day Camp at the OSU Extension in Mahoning County.

Kids ages 5-8 got a chance to spend some fun in the sun and participate in activities about outer space.

Groups made moon rocks, galaxy slimes, played team games and designed rockets to launch.

Mahoning County 4-H leaders say this is a great chance for kids to play in a safe space and meet new friends outside of school.

“It’s great for them to get those social skills and those teamwork skills with all the different activities we have as well as having fun and making a mess,” said educator Kristen Eisenhauer.

The Kids were provided with free lunch, too