BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman High School senior looking to make a career in illustration and painting will have her artwork featured in a show for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Abigail Russo’s digital art entitled ‘Please Don’t Judge Me’ will soon be displayed in the governor’s office in Columbus during the month of May.

Only 300 pieces of artwork were chosen for the juried exhibit that will be on public display at the Rhodes State Office Tower, but Russos’ work was one of only 50 chosen to be part of the governor’s private “Cameo Show.”

Russo is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to study illustration and painting at the Columbus College of Art and Design.

“Very creative and committed to her craft. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Abby and her artistic pursuits,” said Kate Burnside, an art teacher at Boardman High School.