Students at MCCTC learning on GM Lordstown robot

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, manufacturing robots were a crucial part of the automobile building process in Lordstown. When the General Motors complex closed, those robots sat idle.

Recently, one of those robots was donated to the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Executives with Lordstown Motors, which took over the plant, hope the “Fanuc” robot will provide students with much-needed hands-on experience using the same equipment they could see when they land a job after graduation.

“This is an industrial robot. We’ve had training modules up to this point. This will give us a real, live, fully operational industrial robot,” said Superintendent John Zehentbauer

Zehentbauer said the equipment will be used in MCCTC’s manufacturing classes.

