LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday will be the first time that Lowellville students have been in their school since Thursday’s tragic events where a boy shot himself in the cafeteria.

School officials are welcoming back students with some accommodations. The school shared a welcome back letter to families. It outlines procedures and other support being provided.

Students who are not comfortable eating inside the cafeteria can eat inside the small gym. This is for all grade levels. Grab and go lunches will be available.

The P.A.W.S Therapy team will be set up in both cafeterias for students ages 5-12. Students can meet and interact with the dogs. A therapy dog will visit K-4 classrooms. Counselors will be available the rest of the week.

There will be an increased police presence on school grounds. Students who are uncomfortable or feel unable to finish the day can visit the school nurse before being sent home. The school asks you do not pick up students without going through the school.

Students will be encouraged to keep in touch with family throughout the day with a quick text. To respect the privacy no picture or video taking will be tolerated.

All absences will be excused this week.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday said the 13-year-old boy has died.