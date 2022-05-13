YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of local school students had the chance to learn about the arts and see creations by their classmates.

Saturday, the public will have the same chance.

Directors with the “SMARTS” program and the Youngstown Rotary Club teamed up to host their first Spring Arts Festival. They developed a lesson plan for Youngstown City School students to teach them about bees and butterflies and other “pollinators,” while encouraging the kids to turn what they learn into artwork.

Organizers said the students were excited to show off what they created.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of talent in Youngstown already, but the outside world doesn’t always get to know about it, so this is a way for them to feel like little celebrities in their school,” said Lindsay Goossens, the SMARTS education director.

“And it really came out very beautifully. The art across the entire district is beautiful. The kids were able to participate at a high level, and then today they’re able to see what they produced,” said Samantha Turner, of the Youngstown Rotary Club.

The exhibits will be on display for the public Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the “SMARTS” facility inside the Ohio One Building downtown.