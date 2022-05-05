LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The situation quickly turned inside the Lowellville School today. Students said every second seemed like a minute, and every minute seemed like an hour waiting to hear what was going on.

Parents were rushing to the scene as word was spread around the community about the shooting.

Inside during the lockdown, Livia Laudermilt had sent her mother a text.

“Mom, active shooter, I love you and Dad, don’t call my cell phone,” reads Angel Laudermilt, her mother.

“I was not even expecting to text you that today or ever. So I was terrified. Even 1 second felt like 10 minutes, like just waiting to hear what was happening,” said Livia.

Matthew Sotlar was inside too. The school was having active shooter training this morning, but it turned into a real situation.

“I heard it sounded like popcorn. And then I just saw someone run down the hallway. But I think it was really when the intercom came on and they just said it wasn’t a drill, it was real,” said Sotlar.



Sotlar said it set in quick that something was wrong here.

“I was scared. I was terrified. I thought I was going to die,” he continued.

Word was spreading outside. The situation eventually calmed down inside, and parents were rushing to the school and waiting for their children to be released.

One man had nine children inside. He was glad the situation had ended.

There were emotional reunions each time another group of children came out, plenty of hugs and kisses, as families reassembled.

“Oh, it was great. I was glad to see that she was safe. That was, like, the worst thing ever. Yeah, they were terrified. So were we,” said Ashley Zimmerman, the mother of a student.

“My heart was sinking. I just needed to see her and know that she was okay. And it was absolutely the best feeling to put my arms around her,” continued Angel Laudermilt, Livia’s mother.

There will be no school tomorrow at Lowellville, but counselors will be available for anyone who wants to talk.