Students and community members cleaning up Youngstown walking trail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Students and members of the community cleaned up Lincoln Park Walking Trail today.

Volunteers picked up trash but they also installed gates, park benches, and dog waste receptacles.

The city, Saint Angela Merici Parish, and the Lincoln Park Watch is working together on the project.

The cleanup was made possible by a $20,000 grant.

A Youngstown State University student helping with the project says it's personal for him.

"Coming here and being able to like -- fix the problems that other people have created -- it makes me feel pretty good."

The groups will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.