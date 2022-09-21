BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment.

A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High.

Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots, all made from recycled plastic. There is also a covered pavilion to use for outdoor lessons.

The students even had a hand in the layout of the space in the school’s courtyard.

“We understood we’re taking away the grass, the water’s got to go somewhere, so we wanted to be responsible in creating this space. The kids designed their own rain garden to collect water that’s going to run off of the pavilion,” said Scott Lenhart.

Recently, the school was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Meijer grocery store chain and the makers of Britta water filters, which helped pay for the new furniture.