HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 125 pieces of student artwork on display inside the Medici Museum of Art.

The artwork was created by high school students from 14 different Trumbull County schools. Some of the pieces were drawn or painted, while others were pottery, 3D and stained glass.

It’s all a part of Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s annual High School Art Show.

Lakeview’s Emily Bennett won this year’s best-in-show for her artwork called “A heart too big for her body.”

“We have academic competitions. We have athletic competitions. We have drama, and this is just another way for students to showcase what they can really do outside of the academics or athletics,” said Jenny Pancake, of the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.

If you’d like to check out the student artwork, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend. It’s located at 9350 E. Market St.

The award ceremony will take place Wednesday night.