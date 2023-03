WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a police report, a 14-year-old student was taken into custody on Friday in connection to an incident at a Warren school.

Officers were called about 4:21 p.m. for an incident that happened earlier in the day in the lunchroom at Willard Pre-K-8 School.

Police say that potential threats were made by a juvenile suspect and that person was taken into custody on a charge of inducing panic.