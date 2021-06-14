Struthers woman charged with felonious assault after fight at home

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A John Street woman spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she was arrested for hitting a man in the face with a baseball bat Friday night in Struthers.

Alyssa Camaret Brown, 19, was arrested on a charge of felonious assault after police responded about 10 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight at her home.

Reports said Camaret Brown was sitting in a car when a man walked in the front yard covered in blood. When police asked the man what happened, reports said he told them Camaret Brown hit him in the face with a baseball bat.

Camaret Brown told police the man tried to force his way inside her home, so she hit him with the bat in self defense, reports said.

The victim told police he was “play wrestling” with another woman at the home and that’s when he was hit with the bat, reports said.

Reports said Camaret Brown continued to yell she hit the man in self defense, but reports said she changed her story several times.