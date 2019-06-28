Youngstown woman accused of trafficking pre-teen family member

Victoria Gregory is charged with rape and sex trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is facing charges of selling herself and a pre-teen family member for sex to support a drug habit.

Investigators picked up Victoria Gregory, 36, Friday morning on three counts of rape charges as well as trafficking in person for commercial sex acts and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Prosecutors say Gregory was involved in prostitution, also forcing a young girl into it. According to investigators, the girl was 8 or 9 years old at the time.

Another suspect, 56-year-old Mark Burney, was a customer and is accused of raping the girl, prosecutors say.

Although deputies believe that more than half a dozen other men may have assaulted the young victim, investigators say she was able to identify Burney as one of her attackers.

He faces three counts of rape charges.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the case after receiving a complaint from Children’s Services.

Both Burney and Gregory could face life prison sentences if they’re convicted.