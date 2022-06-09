YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Thursday was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty in February to sexually assaulting a family member for years.

Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence to Neal Wire, 36, on charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, both third degree felonies.

Wire was indicted in July of 2020 by a grand jury after an investigation by Struthers police. He was originally charged with rape and other charges but those were dropped in exchange for his plea. He has been free on bond while awaiting the outcome of his case.

Wire abused the victim for three years, beginning when she was 12. The victim, who closed her eyes and sighed before speaking, told Judge Durkin in a victim impact statement that Wire robbed her of her teen and young adult years.

She called Wire a “cowardly man who destroyed everything –except my voice.”

The victim said she has spent years in therapy and has more to go through. Since she came forward to Struthers police, she has graduated college and finished her first year of law school.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said a 10-year sentence is necessary because of the harm Wire inflicted on the victim.

Defense attorney Damian Billak argued for a lesser sentence, saying his client has no prior criminal record and has a steady job. He said both sides benefited from not going to trial. He said he understood that Wire would not walk out of court a free man, but he added “a 10-year sentence is excessive.”

Wire apologized to the victim and his family, saying that he alone was responsible for his actions.

“I have felt deep remorse and shame since this incident occurred,” Wire said.

Wire said he has been in counseling and recounted his work and education history as an example of how he would behave in the future.

“I am not a dangerous person or a threat to my community,” Wire said.

Judge Durkin said before handing down his sentence that Wire’s actions have a ripple effect.

“Your actions, Mr. Wire, impacted far more people than just you and the victim,” Judge Durkin said.

The judge said he was “impressed” with how the victim has gone about trying to heal. He also said he was trying to envision “the nightmare” Wire put the victim through.

“No young girl should be subject to what she endured,” Judge Durkin said. “I don’t know what can cause somebody to do something like this.”