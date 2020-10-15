Struthers to hold fall clean out day Saturday for residents

The fall clean out will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Struthers City Hall for Struthers residents only

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is hosting a fall clean-out for appliance recycling, paper shredding and furniture collection. They will also be accepting food and hygiene item donations at the event.

The fall clean out will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Struthers City Hall for Struthers residents only.

For the electronic drive, it is $20 per screen. For the tire drive, the first 10 tires are free. After that, it’s $10 per tire.

They will also offer paper shredding but no more than four boxes.

“Fill the Cruiser” food drive will also be at the event and open for donations, and Project MKC will be accepting diapers, formula and personal hygiene item donations.

Free lawn and leaf bags will be provided.

