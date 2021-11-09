Struthers targets areas for Rescue Plan money

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Efforts to revitalize downtown Struthers are getting a boost thanks to the nation’s American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The city received $750,000 Tuesday from Mahoning County’s share of the funds. The money will now help kickstart long-delayed plans to repair and improve the facades on a number of downtown businesses, especially in the area near the corner of Poland Avenue and Bridge Street.

“There have been a couple of projects that are ongoing down there. We want to work with the business owners and offer some kind of larger facade grant than the city has done in the past, maybe white-box some of the buildings that are now our landbank and go from there,” said Mayor Cat Cercone Miller.

Cercone Miller said the money will help cover matching costs needed to obtain state and federal funding to refurbish even more of the downtown.