STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who authorities say skipped out on a court appearance from a three-year-old case has finally been arrested.

Aaron Reese appeared in front of a judge Friday.

Police say he was one of several people arrested in Struthers back in 2018 following a large fight.

At the time, Reese and the others were all charged with aggravated riot. Reese failed to show up for one of his court hearings and a warrant was issued for him.

His bond was set at $3,000.