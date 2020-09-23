Struthers shooting suspect in court, documents reveal text message exchange

A text message exchange between the suspect and a man inside the house is revealed in the criminal complaint

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting five people this week inside a house in Struthers and killing a little boy is going to remain locked up in jail for the time being.

With deputies on either side, Struthers murder suspect Kimonie Bryant appeared in Struthers Municipal Court Wednesday, formally charged in the brutal shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney.

Credit: Mahoning County Jail

Struthers Police say Bryant shot five people inside a home on Perry Street, including the young boy’s mother, who held him as he died.

Newly released court documents indicate Bryant knew at least one of the other victims, Andre McCoy.

A criminal complaint states the pair exchanged a number of text messages in the minutes just before the shooting. In one on them, the prosecutor claims Bryant asks McCoy if his girlfriend’s car is in front of the house on Perry Street.

According to the criminal complaint, this exchange was between McCoy and another phone believed to be Bryant’s.

Bryant: “Yo girl car right up in front.”

McCoy: “Yea..come up steps open door”



The complaint also claims Rowan’s mother, Alexis Schneider, begged for her son’s life but Bryant shot him anyway.

For now, McCoy remains on life support while the others are all hospitalized in serious condition.

In court this afternoon, the Law Director asked that the defendant remain behind bars. The judge agreed.

“For good cause shown, no bond will be set for the matter. The case will be set for a preliminary hearing,” the judge said.

Bryant is due back in court again late next week.

More headlines from WKBN.com: