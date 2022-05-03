STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Schools will see some improvements after a five-year levy passed Tuesday.

The levy will generate an additional $419,443 annually.

“Thank you to the voters, the Struthers community, and their support for the Struthers City Schools is unparalleled,” said Pete Pirone, superintendent of Struthers City Schools.

Pirone says the 2.8 mill permanent improvement levy replaces the 2.8 bond issue that expires next year. The money will go toward the upkeep of the school buildings.

“They’re now 20 years old, so you’re getting to the point where you need to update the HVAC system, update roofs, carpet, flooring, paint, so it will ensure that we’re able to keep our facilities up to date,” Pirone said.

Residents in a $100,000 home will see an additional $98 in taxes each year, and residents with a $200,000 home will pay approximately $196 per year.