Struthers schools names sport complex after prominent coach

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The new athletic complex in Struthers will be named after a former student and prominent coach.

The school voted Tuesday to name the complex after Steve Belichick. Belichick is a Struthers High School graduate and Hall of Fame member.

Belichick played football for Struthers from 1934 to 1936 where he was a standout and three-time captain. He continued his football career at Case Western Reserve University and then with the Detroit Lions.

After serving in World War II, Belichick served as head football and basketball coach at Hiram Colleg and later as assistant coach at Vanderbilt University, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and for 34 years at the U.S. Naval Academy.