Struthers schools hopes for more bus driver applications with job fair

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Schools held a bus driver job fair Wednesday. The event provided candidates the opportunity to submit applications as well as get information on the job.

The school district has been struggling to fill these positions.

Superintendent Pete Pirone said they have two to three positions that are open for the coming school year and there could be more positions opening up.

The district will pay for the training if needed.

“The training and things they need to do to go ahead and get their bus driver certifications, which as a district we’ll pay for. Someone that isn’t trained and doesn’t have their license, we will provide that training,” Pirone said.

If you missed the job fair today, contact Fran Burrel who is in charge of filling bus driver positions in Struthers at 330-750-1061 ext. 41223.