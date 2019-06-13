Struthers Schools honor senior citizens with annual picnic

About 150 people were treated to a picnic meal, sports passes and chances to win prizes

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday night, the Struthers City School District held its annual Senior Citizen Picnic at Mauthe Park.

“In our little way, we just wanted to say thanks for all that you do,” said Mary Carcelli, a member of the Struthers Board of Education.

She’s also one of the organizers for the Senior Picnic, which is in its fifth year.

“I have been working on this for months,” Carcelli said. “I did a theme from 1950 to 1964. Got pictures from the yearbooks and that’s what the theme was for them to have so, hopefully, they could maybe find their faces in any of the pictures.”

About 150 people pre-registered to attend the event.

They were treated to a picnic meal, activity passes for all athletic events and chances to win prizes.

Nearly 20 local businesses donated the prizes for the picnic. Members of the Struthers boys basketball team handed out those prizes to the lucky winners.

Superintendent Pete Pirone was on hand to call those numbers. He is grateful for such a supportive community.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the local businesses that donate their time, some food and preparing the food for us, prizes,” he said. “It just continues to show what a great community we have in Struthers.”

The school district also puts on a Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens at the high school in November.