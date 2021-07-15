Struthers roadway closed for repairs after water main break

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the water main break happened last week.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in Struthers may be impacted by a road closure Wednesday morning.

According to the Struthers Street Department, Center Street is closed from Parkway Street to John Street.

The roadway will be closed while crews work to make repairs after a water main break that happened last week.