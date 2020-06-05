Struthers restaurant hosting fundraiser for Poland woman recovering from amputations

"We know the family. They're customers down here for many years and just a touching story," the owner of Donavito's said of Kristin Fox and her family

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend, there will be a fundraiser for Poland’s Kristin Fox, whose arms and legs were amputated after being hospitalized with the flu.

On Saturday at Donavito’s in Struthers, there will be a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the family.

Donavito’s owners, Alan and Bridgette Donatelli, came up with the idea.

“We know the family. They’re customers down here for many years and just a touching story. So we, just as business owners, we wanted to help give back to the community and the family,” Alan said.

Fox’s best friend, Lisa Saxon, will be helping, too.

“We know that the medical bills are going to be piling up and our stance being here, we felt helpless,” Saxon said. “We’re like, ‘What can we do to help?’ And we knew we had to do something.”

The dinner is from 12 to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 and it will be drive-by pick-up only.