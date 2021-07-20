Struthers residents deal with flooding and sewage backup after storms

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Many in the valley have had messes to clean up since Friday’s storms. Over on Lakeshore Drive in Struthers, several houses had water and sewage back up into their homes.

At least six homeowners are still working on cleaning that damage up.

“Twenty-eight fans running in the basement [it’s] like an airport noise-wise,” said homeowner Sylvia Trevis.

Trevis and her husband have lived in their home for 45 years. They estimate there is between $30-40,000 worth of damage.

“There were actual, undesirable things floating in our basement,” Trevis said.

In footage she shared with First News, there is water coming up from Trevis’ shower drain, pooling several inches and spilling out. She said it lasted for over two hours.

“Carpet, tile, flooring, anything – cupboards, cabinets, anything that was wood,” Trevis said.

The bottom four inches of drywall has been cut out all along the basement to help prevent mold growth.

“Mold growth can start within 48 to 72 hours in perfect conditions,” restoration specialist Paul Finney said.

Several houses on the block had damage and there were at least three different companies working on the cleanup at different houses when First News stopped by.

“On Saturday it was a circus. There were trucks all down the road, dumpsters out with people throwing trash away… this area got hit hard,” Finney said.

Not all of the damage looked the same. Another house on the street only had minor damage and no sewage backup – only water.

“We’re seeing it all. Some people have one or two feet of water. In that case, they’re losing furnaces, hot water tanks, things like that,” Finney said.

People like Trevis, who has a dumpster full of debris sitting in her driveway – debris that used to furnish her home.

“We had grandchildren with toys down there and of course they all have to be thrown away. Some of it was collectable stuff. It’s just sad,” Trevis said.