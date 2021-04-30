Struthers recognized as a ‘Tree City USA’ on Arbor Day

They will celebrate the award at Struthers Middle School at 10 a.m. Friday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers has been named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The city achieved this honor by meeting the program’s four requirements — having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a Tree City USA. It speaks volumes of the green and eco-friendly approach our administration and city are taking for the future,” Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller said.

“This is a great opportunity to join Tree City USA, not only for the City of Struthers but also for its citizens,” said Bob Clyde, park superintendent and Tree Board chair. “The beautification of our city through the planting of new trees and plants can only help add to the overall pride that is needed to keep Struthers our hometown. Please join us this Arbor Day and plant a tree.”

Two Japanese cherry blossom trees will be donated and planted. Those will be dedicated to the classes of 2020 and 2021.

“Although we plan on planting many trees throughout the year, we felt the first two are being done on Arbor Day and dedicated to the senior classes of 2020 and 2021 who had their senior years disrupted due to COVID-19,” said Bob Benson, street supervising foreman and Tree Board co-chair. “With help from the schools and community, we pray these trees, like our students, will continue to grow.”