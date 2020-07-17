Struthers receives ODNR grant to build boat launch along Mahoning River

They plan to have the launch built either later this summer or early next spring

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be a new boat launch along the Mahoning River in Struthers.

On Thursday, Struthers Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller announced that the launch will be built under the bridge on Bob Cene Way.

A $75,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is making it possible.

Cercone Miller was approached in January by two avid kayakers who told her about the grant. The city applied and soon, the launch will be built.

“It will kind of zig-zag from where I’m standing behind me and it will be a non-motorized ramp, so for kayaks, canoes, things like that. It’ll be just an access point to the river,” Cercone Miller said.

The land was donated by the Cene family and it’s hoped that a parking lot can be built along with a kayak rental business.

They plan to have the launch built either later this summer or early next spring.