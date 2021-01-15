Struthers PTA president arraigned after theft charge for thousands missing from PTA’s account

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman in charge of the Struthers Parent Teacher Association is free on bond after appearing in court Friday morning.

Jessica Hallquist is charged with theft after admitting to police she used more than $32,000 from the PTA treasury to buy items for herself from sites like Amazon and iTunes.

But the Struthers Law Director tells us Hallquist occasionally repaid some of the money she took, and investigators are still working to determine just how much she actually kept.

“It’s a possibility that when they were calculating the amount that was actually took, they just calculated the amount that she kept taking from the account without taking into consideration the amount of money that she put back into the account,” said Attorney John Zomoida.

Hallquist has blamed what she calls a “spending addiction” for her problems, and she has promised to make restitution.

In court Friday morning, she was released after posting a $25,000 signature bond.

She’s due back in court in April.