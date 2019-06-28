Struthers police warn of nighttime burglar

Police said the burglar is trying to get into homes in the city overnight, while people are likely to be home

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a person that police say tried breaking into homes.

They’re asking residents to remain vigilant and lock their doors as well as leave outside lights on. Police said residents should call police immediately if they see someone lurking in the area.

The attempted burglaries have been concentrated in the Nebo area.

Those with information on the burglar are asked to call police at 330-755-9849 or send them a message through the department’s Facebook page.