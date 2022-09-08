STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants related to a July 24 incident at a Perry Street home.

Isaiah Powell, 20, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was found by Youngstown police about 5 p.m. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Powell was wanted after police were called about 7:45 p.m. to a home in the first block of Perry Street for a report of a fight with a gun. Reports said Powell was fighting with family members and pulled a gun.

One of the family members managed to put Powell in a chokehold until he dropped the gun and ran away. Police took the gun, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 32-round extended magazine, for evidence, reports said.