Struthers police say man drove away drunk from accident

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he hit another car Saturday and failed to stop for a police officer.

Joseph Dobos, 58, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular assault, fleeing the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dobos was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Reports said a police officer on patrol saw a car driven by Dobos and another car driven by a 79-year-old woman from Poland collide on Poland Avenue near Fifth Street.

One of the vehicles, which was the one driven by Dobos, kept going after the accident, reports said. The officer tried to pull Dobos over but he refused to stop, according to the police report.

Reports said the chase never reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour and that one of the tires on Dobos’ vehicle was completely flat and the wheel was sparking on the ground.

The vehicle eventually stopped when it was blocked by other Struthers cruisers going in the opposite direction.

Reports said Dobos ignored several orders to get out of the car and the officers had to take him out. They said he smelled of alcohol and told police he had been drinking at a restaurant in Boardman.

Back at the police station, Dobos took a breath test and registered a blood alcohol content of .115. In Ohio, a person is considered drunk if their BAC is above .08.

This is the third OVI for Dobos. He also had convictions in 2004 and 2017.

The woman in the other vehicle was not injured.