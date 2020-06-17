Struthers police officer resigns following 10-day suspension for ‘inappropriate language’

Live Now
In the recording obtained by WKBN, a man's voice can be heard using racial slur.

Michael Trolio was sent a letter Wednesday notifying him he is being suspended. He has 10 days from receiving that letter to appeal his suspension.

Michael Trolio being sworn in at the Struthers Police Department. Trolio is wearing the purple shirt.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers police officer has resigned days after a video of him using offensive language surfaced.

On Wednesday, Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller sent out a notice stating, “We have accepted the resignation of Officer Michael Trolio today, June 17.”

On June 10, Michael Trolio was placed on a 10-day suspension without pay for “inappropriate language” while he was off duty. A recording of that was later shared on social media.

The suspension letter does not specifically state what Trolio said, but it did say his language would be appalling regardless of circumstances, but even more so now “it is especially troubling in light of recent national events.”

In a video recording obtained by WKBN, a man’s voice can be heard using a racial slur. The woman who recorded it claims the man heard in the recording is Trolio.

WKBN is working to gather more information on this latest development. 

