Struthers police: Officer-involved crash after high-speed chase

According to the report, an officer accidentally hit a silver car on the way to the scene

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A police officer crashed into a vehicle on the way to an arrest for a high-speed chase through the Valley on Wednesday.

While on patrol, officers saw a silver Cadillac on Midlothian Boulevard by Fifth Street being driven by a man with multiple active warrants.

Officers say the man, identified as Michael Polite, 40, of Struthers, refused to stop when signaled by police. The driver then sped up.

Police say the driver committed multiple traffic offenses on Walton Street before reaching Buckeye Circle, Powers Way and Poland Avenue. During the chase, he continued to increase his speed. While driving on Poland Avenue, the driver hit a red Kia Soul, lost control of his vehicle and went airborne into a field.

Officers say Polite got out of the car and began to run from police. They searched the area with a K9 unit. He was found lying down near the Center Street Bridge. The Youngstown Police Department took Polite into custody.

Police say there was a passenger in the car, she told officers she was okay.

The passenger told police Polite told her during the police pursuit, “I’m not going to jail today,” and she had asked him to stop several times so she could get out of the car, according to the report.

Polite told officers he tried to swim across the river to get away from police but saw Youngstown officers on the other side.

Polite complained of various injuries and Life Fleet medically cleared him before he was taken to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond.

Before being taken to the Mahoning County jail, officers say an officer said multiple sources contacted him, believing Polite planned to run from the hospital. A judge ordered a GPS monitor to be placed on him.

According to the report, an officer accidentally hit a silver car on the way to the scene. That accident was on Poland Avenue near Powers Way.

Polite was charged with obstruction of official business, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to comply with an order or signal.