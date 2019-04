Struthers police looking for driver in crash Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Struthers are looking for the driver of a car who crashed into a fence Thursday night and ran away.

The driver lost control about 11:30 p.m. on Midlothian Boulevard.

A viewer sent in video to 27 First News through our Report It tab.

The driver took off and police are now trying to track that person down.