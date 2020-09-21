Struthers police give update on shooting that killed 4-year-old, hurt 4 others

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Struthers police at 330-755-9849

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police are holding a press conference Monday at 11:15 a.m. to give an update on a deadly shooting from overnight.

Police say a man barged into a home on Perry Street around 2 a.m. Monday and shot five people inside.

One of them, a 4-year-old boy, died in his mother’s arms, police said.

Four more are in the hospital — two men with life-threatening injuries and two women. All four are friends and in their 20s.

The suspect ran away after the shooting and police are still looking for him. He is described as a younger, thin, light-skinned black man who was wearing a black jacket at the time.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Struthers police at 330-755-9849.

