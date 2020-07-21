Struthers police chief also criticizes Congressman Tim Ryan’s letter on police

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s police chief isn’t the only one who is speaking out against a letter sent to the U.S. Attorney General, signed by local Congressman Tim Ryan.

Friday, Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy also sent a letter to Congressman Ryan, voicing his disapproval.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees also sent a scathing letter to Ryan Friday in response to the letter, which both police chiefs said was critical of law enforcement.

The letter, signed by Ryan and 15 other members of Congress, was written June 23 and addressed racism and police brutality in the nation and the world.

The letter also called for the “nation to take bold action and condemn police brutality” and listed changes the congressmen and women want to see changed.

Their full letter to the U.S. Attorney General can be read here.

In his response to Ryan, Chief Roddy said the letter contained “the astonishing, yet completely fabricated notion that ‘police brutality and violence is now a leading cause of death among young men, particularly black men who are nearly three times more likely to be killed by police than their white peers.”

Roddy was critical of the methodology of the study cited and what he said is bias against officers due to media coverage.

He didn’t dispute that police brutality exists, but he said it is uncommon. He mentioned the 58,866 officers who he said were assaulted while on duty in 2018, according to the Uniform Crime report.

“Lastly, based upon your suggestion to implement training that already exists within police academies further reflects your lack of knowledge — or care — about law enforcement officers in the area you represent. You are speaking on areas that you are incompetent to address,” Roddy wrote.

In a response to Chief Lees’ letter, Ryan had responded, in part, with the following:

“These are not easy conversations, but I have recently spoken to the head of the Ohio FOP and we had a very productive discussion on how we can improve our criminal justice system in America and keep officers and community members safe. I look forward to continuing that discussion with the men and women in uniform as well as the leaders in communities of color here in Ohio and across the country.”

