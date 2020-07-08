Struthers police: Astro Shapes employee attacked by trainee at work

The 33-year-old woman is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for a broken jaw and facial fractures

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who was training an employee at Astro Shapes was attacked Saturday morning by the employee.

Police do have a suspect and they have also spoken to parole officers about the suspect because he is on parole. Reports said parole agents agreed to pick up the suspect for a violation while an arrest warrant is prepared, but he is not yet in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called to the plant about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, where witnesses told police the victim was training a man who they said was “lazy and disrespectful” to her.

After she corrected him, he punched her in the face and she hit her head on one of the machines before she fell to the ground, according to the report.

The suspect ran out before police arrived.

Reports said when the victim came out to meet police, she had blood on her face, hands and shirt and was unable to talk.