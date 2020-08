Last month, two women were able to escape from an officer in a stolen police cruiser

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The second inmate who escaped from a stolen Struthers police cruiser last month is behind bars.

Linda Bennett is in the Mahoning County Jail, facing escape charges.

Struthers police arrested her Tuesday.

The other inmate, Tara Oder, was arrested a few weeks ago.

Oder is accused of overtaking a Struthers police officer July 29, kicking him out of the cruiser and driving away in it. Police said Oder let Bennett out of the cruiser.

